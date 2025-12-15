Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives $51.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.7845.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cfra Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.52 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler sold 7,662 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $390,762.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,415. This trade represents a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6,288.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 290.3% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 4.1%

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is -15.90%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

