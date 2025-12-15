Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NYSE:MLP opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $339.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 0.64. Maui Land & Pineapple has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $23.41.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 37.71% and a negative net margin of 61.64%.

In other news, CEO Race A. Randle acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 54,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,461.28. This trade represents a 5.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Case acquired 5,000 shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,987,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,270,695.86. The trade was a 0.04% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 31,089 shares of company stock valued at $477,140 over the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLP. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 339.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 233.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

