CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $175.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.1250.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 500,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,515,000 after buying an additional 22,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $159.55 on Friday. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.19 and its 200-day moving average is $151.60.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

