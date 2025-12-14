Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Shares Up 1% – Here’s Why

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKRTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Danske upgraded Aker Solutions ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Aker Solutions ASA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AKRTF

Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance

About Aker Solutions ASA

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.

(Get Free Report)

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Angola, Brunei, Canada, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Renewables and Field Development; and Life Cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.