Second Line Capital LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Second Line Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $51,386,863,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,160,699.19. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 12,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $2,341,061.04. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,829,474 shares of company stock worth $512,805,367. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $175.02 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.65.

Get Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.