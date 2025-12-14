Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.1250.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Erasca from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Erasca from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Erasca in a research report on Monday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of Erasca

Erasca Stock Up 6.5%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Erasca by 20.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 27,282 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Erasca by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 850,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 384,475 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Erasca by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,085,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 744,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 16.4% in the first quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 22,575,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,164 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Erasca stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. Erasca has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Featured Stories

