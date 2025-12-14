Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,568 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

