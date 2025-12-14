Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $13.68 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67,579 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. CLSA upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Arete Research set a $172.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $155.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.30.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

