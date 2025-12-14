Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives GBX 490.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 490.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBG. Panmure Gordon reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 535 price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 525 to GBX 500 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th.

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 466.80 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 206.57 and a 1-year high of GBX 563.50. The company has a market capitalization of £702.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 440.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 436.33.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 59.30 EPS for the quarter. Close Brothers Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Close Brothers Group will post 66.0070671 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

