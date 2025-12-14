State of Wyoming Takes $1.03 Million Position in GE Aerospace $GE

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,785,706.14. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $300.23 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $316.67. The stock has a market cap of $316.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.24.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $366.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.94.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

