MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) have earned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.71.

MDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$56.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MDA Space from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on MDA Space from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded MDA Space to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th.

TSE:MDA opened at C$25.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of -0.90. MDA Space has a 52-week low of C$19.96 and a 52-week high of C$48.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$409.80 million during the quarter. MDA Space had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MDA Space will post 0.9605084 EPS for the current year.

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

