Marex Group plc Makes New $24.70 Million Investment in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR

Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,276,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,699,000. Archer Aviation comprises 0.2% of Marex Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marex Group plc owned approximately 0.41% of Archer Aviation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,181.6% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 219.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 105.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 90,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $678,953.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,397,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,464,496.21. The trade was a 6.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 45,018 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $337,184.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 334,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,393.68. This represents a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,635 shares of company stock worth $1,367,936. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACHR stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.19 and a quick ratio of 18.19.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

