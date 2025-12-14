State of Wyoming Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Argus set a $210.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $206.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $211.65 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $212.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.25. The company has a market cap of $509.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

