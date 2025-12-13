Tianci International (NASDAQ:CIIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tianci International (NASDAQ:CIIT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter. Tianci International had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.23%.

Tianci International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIIT traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 46,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,835. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 million and a P/E ratio of -3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59. Tianci International has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tianci International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Tianci International

The Company’s primary line of business is global logistics. The Company through its subsidiary, Roshing, provides global logistics services, encompassing booking and the transportation arrangement and related logistics solutions. Roshing’s customized logistics solutions are tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

