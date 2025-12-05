Solomon Moshkevich Sells 3,000 Shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.15, for a total transaction of $714,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 109,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,972,877.15. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $595,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,198 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.46, for a total transaction of $229,369.08.

On Monday, October 27th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,008 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.32, for a total transaction of $193,858.56.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 292 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $54,881.40.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $479,970.00.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $242.06 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $243.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Natera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 95.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 83.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

