InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th.
NYSE INFU opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $188.92 million, a PE ratio of 154.86 and a beta of 1.67.
InfuSystem Holdings Inc is a medical technology company that specializes in the rental, management and servicing of infusion pumps and associated devices used primarily for outpatient infusion therapy. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that includes equipment delivery, setup and retrieval, preventive and corrective maintenance, reprocessing and quality assurance. InfuSystem’s offerings are designed to help hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, oncology clinics and private infusion suites streamline clinical operations and maintain compliance with safety standards.
In addition to pump rental and repair services, InfuSystem has expanded into remote patient monitoring solutions.
