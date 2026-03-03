InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 824,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFU opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $188.92 million, a PE ratio of 154.86 and a beta of 1.67.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc is a medical technology company that specializes in the rental, management and servicing of infusion pumps and associated devices used primarily for outpatient infusion therapy. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that includes equipment delivery, setup and retrieval, preventive and corrective maintenance, reprocessing and quality assurance. InfuSystem’s offerings are designed to help hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, oncology clinics and private infusion suites streamline clinical operations and maintain compliance with safety standards.

In addition to pump rental and repair services, InfuSystem has expanded into remote patient monitoring solutions.

