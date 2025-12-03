Christian Kleinerman Sells 10,000 Shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.53, for a total transaction of $2,495,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 512,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,871,648.50. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.73, for a total value of $2,777,300.00.

On Friday, October 31st, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.88, for a total value of $2,238,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,611 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total value of $601,783.28.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,975 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $658,189.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Christian Kleinerman sold 548 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $122,675.28.

Snowflake Stock Up 2.2%

SNOW stock traded up $5.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,079,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.10 and a 1-year high of $280.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,647,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,465,000 after buying an additional 857,832 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth $3,900,134,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 13.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,083,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,871,000 after buying an additional 1,083,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,887,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,120,000 after buying an additional 94,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 15.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,951,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,045,000 after buying an additional 652,485 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

