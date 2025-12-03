HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.870-3.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $98.64. 1,548,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,612. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.87.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.49%.The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.68 million. Research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $564,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,604.16. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $157,102.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,416.95. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 10,781 shares of company stock worth $1,016,707 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,625,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in HealthEquity by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

