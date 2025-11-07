Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) to Issue $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.685 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Chesapeake Utilities has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Chesapeake Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,255. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.98. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $140.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.150-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, CFO Beth W. Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total transaction of $660,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 90,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,722.95. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,299,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 270,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,453,000 after purchasing an additional 130,071 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $12,967,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 18.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 573,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,982,000 after buying an additional 87,978 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth about $10,467,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

