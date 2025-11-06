Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.200-12.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.8 billion.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK traded up $10.60 on Thursday, hitting $373.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,333. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $396.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.79%.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.94.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 365 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total transaction of $127,180.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,212.04. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,903.52. The trade was a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $10,661,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 75.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 233.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

