c8ntinuum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.05 Million (CTM)

c8ntinuum (CTM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. c8ntinuum has a market cap of $419.13 million and $1.05 million worth of c8ntinuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One c8ntinuum token can currently be bought for $0.0961 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, c8ntinuum has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,137.24 or 0.99723125 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,266.35 or 0.99957746 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

c8ntinuum Token Profile

c8ntinuum’s launch date was April 14th, 2025. c8ntinuum’s total supply is 4,359,542,107 tokens. c8ntinuum’s official Twitter account is @c8ntinuum. The official website for c8ntinuum is c8ntinuum.com.

Buying and Selling c8ntinuum

According to CryptoCompare, “c8ntinuum (CTM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. c8ntinuum has a current supply of 4,359,542,107.432732 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of c8ntinuum is 0.09832348 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,063,068.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://c8ntinuum.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as c8ntinuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire c8ntinuum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy c8ntinuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

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