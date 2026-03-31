Caldera (ERA) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Caldera (ERA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, Caldera has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Caldera has a total market cap of $21.49 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Caldera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caldera token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,137.24 or 0.99723125 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,266.35 or 0.99957746 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Caldera Token Profile

Caldera’s launch date was July 15th, 2025. Caldera’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,750,000 tokens. Caldera’s official Twitter account is @calderaxyz. Caldera’s official message board is www.caldera.xyz/blog. The official website for Caldera is www.caldera.xyz.

Buying and Selling Caldera

According to CryptoCompare, “Caldera (ERA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Caldera has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 148,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Caldera is 0.12021437 USD and is down -4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $4,316,232.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.caldera.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caldera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caldera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caldera using one of the exchanges listed above.

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