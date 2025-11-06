Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares were down 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 610,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 383,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01.

About Falcon Gold

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.