Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Short Interest Update

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 134,900 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the September 30th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGSD. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 173.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $75,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

CGSD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.94. 486,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,407. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.1087 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

