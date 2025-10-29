Shake Shack (SHAK) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect Shake Shack to post earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $363.6850 million for the quarter. Shake Shack has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $356.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Shake Shack's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Shake Shack to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shake Shack Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $144.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4,210.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHAK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (down previously from $148.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

