KT (KT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.9510 per share and revenue of $5.2473 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 11, 2025 at 2:00 AM ET.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.37%. On average, analysts expect KT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KT opened at $20.6680 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.69. KT has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $21.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 20,894.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 20,268 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,250,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,545,000 after buying an additional 37,744 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 107.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 242,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 125,702 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 4,148.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 530,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after buying an additional 518,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

