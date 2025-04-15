Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Dynex Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 120.9% per year over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 125.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.6%.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.

Dynex Capital last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 35.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

DX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

