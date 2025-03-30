Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Short Interest Update

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 47,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $17.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance

GHI traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.76. 34,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $295.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is currently 192.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $3,240,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

