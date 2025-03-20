Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Lands’ End updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.480-0.860 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.220–0.130 EPS.

Lands’ End Trading Down 9.0 %

LE traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.41. 125,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,250. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.98 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.80. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

About Lands’ End

(Get Free Report)

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.