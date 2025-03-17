RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%.

RF Industries Stock Performance

RFIL traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 42,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,407. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $42.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

