Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amplifon to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.
Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices.
