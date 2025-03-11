Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 854,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 326,619 shares.The stock last traded at $97.85 and had previously closed at $99.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.02.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

