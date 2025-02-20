Teekay (NYSE:TK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Teekay had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 11.05%.
Teekay Trading Down 0.6 %
TK stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. Teekay has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $640.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.51.
Teekay Company Profile
