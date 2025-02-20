Teekay (NYSE:TK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Teekay had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 11.05%.

Teekay Trading Down 0.6 %

TK stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. Teekay has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $640.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

