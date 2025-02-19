Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BPF.UN stock opened at C$17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$379.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.34. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$15.31 and a 1 year high of C$18.10.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

