First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 342.9% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.91% of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. 725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,156. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

