BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Short Interest Update

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 625,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the September 15th total of 442,200 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
BancFirst Stock Performance
Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $106.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $79.99 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $153.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.75 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.
BancFirst Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,142,180. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,142,180. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,505. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,517 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its holdings in BancFirst by 50.8% during the third quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,702,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,936,000 after purchasing an additional 573,224 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $4,274,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 499.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 48,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BancFirst by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 255.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Read Our Latest Report on BANF
About BancFirst
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BancFirst
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.