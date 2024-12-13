Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $154.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. UBS Group raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Ryanair Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $86.84. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $60.29.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.09). Ryanair had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ryanair will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,920 shares in the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 319,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 112,999 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 171.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 9.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

