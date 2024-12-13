Brokerages Set Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Target Price at $254.29

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $166.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.51. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $134.11 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.85 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,469,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,107,000 after acquiring an additional 39,367 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,320,000 after purchasing an additional 54,868 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,072,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,670,000 after acquiring an additional 295,869 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 939,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 856,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,115,000 after buying an additional 189,769 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

