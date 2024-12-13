Analysts Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Target Price at $25.00

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

PGNY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities lowered Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Progyny from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Progyny alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PGNY

Progyny Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. Progyny has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $286.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $374,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at $314,000. M&G Plc grew its position in Progyny by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

(Get Free Report

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.