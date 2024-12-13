Comparing Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and Captor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A Captor Capital -30.97% 89.74% 47.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anglo American and Captor Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $30.65 billion N/A $283.00 million N/A N/A Captor Capital $27.25 million N/A -$8.44 million $4.08 0.04

Analyst Ratings

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Captor Capital.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Anglo American and Captor Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 1 1 3 1 2.67 Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Anglo American beats Captor Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Captor Capital

(Get Free Report)

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.