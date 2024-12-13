B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives $8.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BGS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In related news, EVP Andrew D. Vogel purchased 7,500 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,064 shares in the company, valued at $235,727.04. This represents a 25.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric H. Hart acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,618.75. The trade was a 5.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 90,111 shares of company stock valued at $593,054. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 33.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 485,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,640,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after buying an additional 682,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 710,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 134,937 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $613.13 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 0.54.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.82 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -223.53%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

