Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Receives C$1.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Logan Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cormark upgraded shares of Logan Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$1.50 target price on Logan Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Logan Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Logan Energy Company Profile

Shares of CVE:LGN opened at C$0.69 on Tuesday. Logan Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.97. The company has a market cap of C$368.48 million and a PE ratio of -89.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.82.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

