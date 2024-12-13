Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives $24.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLYM shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Plymouth Industrial REIT

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.23 million, a P/E ratio of 935.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, Director Pendleton P. Jr. White acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $91,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,950. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Witherell acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,065.52. This trade represents a 0.80 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 88.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3,130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.