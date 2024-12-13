Brokerages Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Price Target at C$42.13

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.13.

TOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities set a C$46.00 price target on Spin Master and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

TOY stock opened at C$33.86 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$27.52 and a 12 month high of C$36.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total value of C$62,187.19. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

