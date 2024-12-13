MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) versus Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Critical Contrast

Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rezolve AI and MicroCloud Hologram”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rezolve AI $151,686.00 2,349.71 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A MicroCloud Hologram $234.30 million 0.52 -$11.55 million N/A N/A

Rezolve AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MicroCloud Hologram.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rezolve AI 0 0 2 1 3.33 MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rezolve AI and MicroCloud Hologram, as reported by MarketBeat.

Rezolve AI currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Rezolve AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rezolve AI is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of Rezolve AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are held by institutional investors. 68.7% of Rezolve AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Rezolve AI has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 4.27, meaning that its share price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rezolve AI and MicroCloud Hologram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rezolve AI N/A N/A -12.01% MicroCloud Hologram N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rezolve AI beats MicroCloud Hologram on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rezolve AI

(Get Free Report)

Rezolve Limited develops and offers a retail and engagement technology solution that acts as an instant transaction tool for mobile devices. Its tool allows users to discover and purchase goods and services, provide personal details in response to advertising, pay a bill, make a charitable donation, and more through a mobile device. The company serves brands and media houses, and banks and mobile network operators. Rezolve Limited was formerly known as POWA COMMERCE LIMITED and changed its name to Rezolve Limited in March 2016. Rezolve Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

About MicroCloud Hologram

(Get Free Report)

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems. The company also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library, which captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

