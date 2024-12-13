Analysts Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT at $81.67

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.93. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $85.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3,971.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

