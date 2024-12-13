Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $5.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRAB. HSBC downgraded shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.00 and a beta of 0.90. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Grab will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Grab by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 7.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 53.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 37.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Grab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 776,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

