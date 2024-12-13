Brokerages Set Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Target Price at $39.70

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.70.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BWMN

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $31,897.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,255.92. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $96,368.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,141,560. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,490 shares of company stock worth $233,837 in the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.54 million, a P/E ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.