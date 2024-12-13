ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Receives $14.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut ESS Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $30.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Baird R W downgraded shares of ESS Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut ESS Tech from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

GWH opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.33. ESS Tech has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

