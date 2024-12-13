Analyzing Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) & HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) and HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ardent Health Partners and HCA Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardent Health Partners 0 2 8 2 3.00 HCA Healthcare 1 4 11 2 2.78

Ardent Health Partners currently has a consensus target price of $21.82, indicating a potential upside of 30.96%. HCA Healthcare has a consensus target price of $387.13, indicating a potential upside of 24.08%. Given Ardent Health Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ardent Health Partners is more favorable than HCA Healthcare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

62.7% of HCA Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of HCA Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ardent Health Partners and HCA Healthcare”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardent Health Partners $5.71 billion 0.42 $53.90 million N/A N/A HCA Healthcare $69.62 billion 1.14 $5.24 billion $22.27 14.01

HCA Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Ardent Health Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Ardent Health Partners and HCA Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardent Health Partners N/A N/A N/A HCA Healthcare 8.52% 520.98% 10.09%

Summary

HCA Healthcare beats Ardent Health Partners on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardent Health Partners

(Get Free Report)

Ardent Health Partners, Inc. owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee. Ardent Health Partners, Inc. is a subsidiary of EGI-AM Investments, L.L.C.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy. The company also operates outpatient health care facilities consisting of freestanding ambulatory surgery centers, freestanding emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, physician practices, and various other facilities. In addition, it operates behavioral hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, adolescent and adult alcohol, drug abuse treatment, and counseling services. The company was formerly known as HCA Holdings, Inc. HCA Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.